Delhi's air quality improves from 'poor' category

Published: 04th August 2018 05:44 PM

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality improved slightly a day after it slipped into the 'poor' category due to a dust storm that originated from the Arabian peninsula, authorities said today.

Last week, the air quality became 'good' for the first this year.

But after a dust storm from Oman, the air quality index slipped to 'poor' category, an official with the Central Pollution Control Board said.

But as the dust started subsided, the air quality improved and has now come under 'moderate' category, he said.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 195, which falls under the 'moderate' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The PM10 (particulate matter) levels increased to settle at 254 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) today.

This is over two times the prescribed standard of 100 µg/m3.

The PM2.5 was in the moderate category at 66 µg/m3 as per CPCB.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

"The dominant pollutant, however, is PM10, which is less dangerous. It is likely to reduce further in the next three days," the official added.

 

