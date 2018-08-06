Home Cities Delhi

No spirituality can be attached to criminal activities: Delhi High Court on famous Hanuman statue

The court said a "very unfortunate" stand was taken by land owning agencies in this matter as none of them has come forward to say that the land belongs to them.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No spirituality can be attached to criminal activities, the Delhi High Court said today, observing that it was "unfortunate and painful" that a 108-foot Hanuman statue was allowed to be raised on public land's pavement in the city.

The court, which had earlier directed the CBI to probe how the famous Hanuman statue came to be built on public land in the busy Karol Bagh area of the city, asked the agency to ensure that the matter is dealt with seriously and stringent action is taken against all the lawbreakers.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said if the prosecution is launched against any person, the court concerned shall ensure that the matter is dealt with expeditiously and guilty are brought to book.

The court said a "very unfortunate" stand was taken by land owning agencies in this matter as none of them has come forward to say that the land belongs to them. It added that the issue required a closer scrutiny and the facts manifest grave issues of corruption and public fraud.

"No spirituality can be attached to criminal activities," it said and directed the CBI to file a monthly status report in the matter.

The court had asked the DDA to file a status report in the matter and listed it for further hearing on September 6.

The CBI had earlier claimed in the high court that the DDA and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were not cooperating with its enquiry as to how the statue and a private two-wheeler dealership encroached upon public land.

The DDA and the corporation had rejected the CBI's claim.

The court had initially ordered a police probe into the encroachment after a committee appointed by it in May last year to look into illegal constructions all over Delhi had pointed to encroachments of up to 1,170 square yards on DDA land which forms part of the Southern Ridge.

The committee had also said that apart from the Hanuman statue, there were unauthorised constructions of multiple small and big buildings of up to four floors, including a residential complex there.

The bench had then directed the authorities to take action against the unauthorised constructions on public land and ensure that all encroachments on the Southern Ridge are removed immediately and the Ridge is secured as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

