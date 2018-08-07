9-year-old boy molested by seniors in school bus in Delhi: Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old male student of a private school in Delhi was allegedly molested by three senior students in their school bus on three different occasions, police said today.

The incidents happened in the last week of July, they said.

Yesterday the student narrated the incidents to his mother, following which a complaint was filed at Vivek Vihar police station.

The victim alleged that he was touched inappropriately by three other male students in a school bus, a senior officer said.

A case has been registered against the three students under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police investigation is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly.