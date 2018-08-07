Home Cities Delhi

9-year-old boy molested by seniors in school bus in Delhi: Police

The victim alleged that he was touched inappropriately by three other male students in a school bus, a senior police officer said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old male student of a private school in Delhi was allegedly molested by three senior students in their school bus on three different occasions, police said today.

The incidents happened in the last week of July, they said.

Yesterday the student narrated the incidents to his mother, following which a complaint was filed at Vivek Vihar police station.

A case has been registered against the three students under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police investigation is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly.

