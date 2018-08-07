Home Cities Delhi

AAP accuses Centre of "misleading" Parliament on Delhi statehood demand

The AAP dispensation including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders have repeatedly raised the demand for full statehood amid a bitter power tussle with the Centre.

Published: 07th August 2018 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today accused the Centre of "misleading" Parliament on its demand for full statehood and said its MP will move a privilege motion against it.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in the Lok Sabha today, wherein the Union minister stated that there was no demand of full statehood for Delhi.

"The Central Minister misled the Lok Sabha because they (Centre) did not want to tell the stand of Central Govt on Statehood of Delhi," Bhardwaj tweeted along with a copy of Ahir's reply.

Bhardwaj also shared a copy of a resolution on full statehood passed by the Delhi Assembly in June this year.

The resolution, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, asked the Union Home Ministry to take all necessary legal and legislative steps to declare National Capital Territory of Delhi a "full fledged state" without "any further delay".

The resolution was passed on June 11 and sent to the Home Ministry the same day, Bhardwaj said.

The AAP dispensation including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders have repeatedly raised the demand for full statehood amid a bitter power tussle with the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Delhi statehood AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema