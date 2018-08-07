AAP accuses Centre of "misleading" Parliament on Delhi statehood demand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today accused the Centre of "misleading" Parliament on its demand for full statehood and said its MP will move a privilege motion against it.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in the Lok Sabha today, wherein the Union minister stated that there was no demand of full statehood for Delhi.

"The Central Minister misled the Lok Sabha because they (Centre) did not want to tell the stand of Central Govt on Statehood of Delhi," Bhardwaj tweeted along with a copy of Ahir's reply.

Bhardwaj also shared a copy of a resolution on full statehood passed by the Delhi Assembly in June this year.

The resolution, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, asked the Union Home Ministry to take all necessary legal and legislative steps to declare National Capital Territory of Delhi a "full fledged state" without "any further delay".

The resolution was passed on June 11 and sent to the Home Ministry the same day, Bhardwaj said.

The AAP dispensation including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders have repeatedly raised the demand for full statehood amid a bitter power tussle with the Centre.