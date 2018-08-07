Delhi University professor writes to PM Modi over delay in admission process to Under Graduate courses at SOL

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A professor of the Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern about the delay in commencement of the admission process to undergraduate courses at the institute.

In his letter to Modi, Secretary Staff Council, SOL, Janmejoy Khuntia, has urged the prime minister to intervene in the matter by instructing the University Grants Commission and the Delhi University to allow the admission process for B.A.and B.Com, and Honours programmes for the current academic session.

The faculty members of the SOL, University of Delhi, are concerned about the undue delay in commencement of the admission process for the first year, he said.

"Despite being a major stakeholder in the system, here at SOL, we have never been informed about this serious academic issue and the causes, thereof by the authorities concerned.

"We are never consulted as well to find out solutions to problems facing this great institution," he said in a statement. Khuntia said as many as 1.5 lakh students take admission in SOL.

"Most of them come from the marginalised sections of the society/government schools/ who could not get into regular colleges.

Normally, the admission process starts in the month of June or beginning of July," he added. Delay in the admission process has created a lot of confusion in the minds of the general public and society.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the HRD Ministry.