Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University professor writes to PM Modi over delay in admission process to Under Graduate courses at SOL

The faculty members of the SOL, University of Delhi, are concerned about the undue delay in commencement of the admission process for the first year.

Published: 07th August 2018 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A professor of the Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern about the delay in commencement of the admission process to undergraduate courses at the institute.

In his letter to Modi, Secretary Staff Council, SOL, Janmejoy Khuntia, has urged the prime minister to intervene in the matter by instructing the University Grants Commission and the Delhi University to allow the admission process for B.A.and B.Com, and Honours programmes for the current academic session.

The faculty members of the SOL, University of Delhi, are concerned about the undue delay in commencement of the admission process for the first year, he said.

"Despite being a major stakeholder in the system, here at SOL, we have never been informed about this serious academic issue and the causes, thereof by the authorities concerned.

"We are never consulted as well to find out solutions to problems facing this great institution," he said in a statement. Khuntia said as many as 1.5 lakh students take admission in SOL.

"Most of them come from the marginalised sections of the society/government schools/ who could not get into regular colleges.

Normally, the admission process starts in the month of June or beginning of July," he added. Delay in the admission process has created a lot of confusion in the minds of the general public and society.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the HRD Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SOL PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield