Home Cities Delhi

Accidents on national highways rise by 7900

Despite the transport ministry rolling out a road safety policy, the number of accidents on national highways has gone by around 7,900.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the transport ministry rolling out a road safety policy, the number of accidents on national highways has gone by around 7,900. While the number of accidents in 2016 was 140785, the number rose to 147913 in 2017 with the maximum rise seen in Maharashtra.

The number of accidents in Maharashtra shot up by a whopping 317 per cent. The number of accidents grew from 2935 in 2016 to 12264 in 2017. Apart from Maharashtra, the number of accidents on national highways was registered in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 20124 and 16157 respectively in 2017. Officials say that the two states being industrial and freight hubs see more transport movement than other states and hence the numbers are high there.

Ministry officials say that drivers on national highways do not adhere to rules. "We have done our best in formulating and educating people. If they do not want to adhere to the rules for their own safety, the results are going to disastrous. Apart from guidelines, it is important that the mindset of a driver changes. Safety should be on top of the priority list," a ministry official said.

Experts, however, feel that the policy is a decent one but needs stricter implementation. "The rise in number of accidents only shows that the policy which is in place is not being implemented is not being enforced properly. The threshold of four-lane highways has been reduced from 15000 passengers units to 10000 passenger units but if you see the reality, the number is way above 10000," Dr PK Sarkar, director of Asian Institute of Transport Development said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi