Accidents on national highways rise by 7900

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the transport ministry rolling out a road safety policy, the number of accidents on national highways has gone by around 7,900. While the number of accidents in 2016 was 140785, the number rose to 147913 in 2017 with the maximum rise seen in Maharashtra.

The number of accidents in Maharashtra shot up by a whopping 317 per cent. The number of accidents grew from 2935 in 2016 to 12264 in 2017. Apart from Maharashtra, the number of accidents on national highways was registered in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 20124 and 16157 respectively in 2017. Officials say that the two states being industrial and freight hubs see more transport movement than other states and hence the numbers are high there.

Ministry officials say that drivers on national highways do not adhere to rules. "We have done our best in formulating and educating people. If they do not want to adhere to the rules for their own safety, the results are going to disastrous. Apart from guidelines, it is important that the mindset of a driver changes. Safety should be on top of the priority list," a ministry official said.

Experts, however, feel that the policy is a decent one but needs stricter implementation. "The rise in number of accidents only shows that the policy which is in place is not being implemented is not being enforced properly. The threshold of four-lane highways has been reduced from 15000 passengers units to 10000 passenger units but if you see the reality, the number is way above 10000," Dr PK Sarkar, director of Asian Institute of Transport Development said.