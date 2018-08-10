Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Class two student raped by electrician in NDMC school

The incident came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents after returning from school on Thursday.

Published: 10th August 2018 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A class two student of a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school in the upscale Gol Market area was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the institute's premises, police said today.

The incident came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents after returning from school yesterday, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Ram Asre (37), has been working in the school for around a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC, the police said.

He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the relevant section of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
minor girl rape girl raped in school Delhi minor girl rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi