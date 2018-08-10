Home Cities Delhi

More than 40 child care centers shut for not adhering to norms: WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi

Under an audit conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, about 3,000 child care institutions have been covered till now and more than 40 shelter homes have been closed down.

Published: 10th August 2018 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi in Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 40 child care institutions across the country have been shut for not adhering to norms of the Women and Child Development Ministry, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said today.

At a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament attached to the WCD Ministry, she briefed the members about the status of child care institutions (CCIs) and shelter homes in the country.

Gandhi said under an audit conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the direction of the Supreme Court, about 3,000 child care institutions have been covered till now and more than 40 shelter homes have been closed down for not adhering to norms.

ALSO READ: 'Delhi Commission for Women to interview each woman/child inmate at shelter homes'

She also proposed setting up of a single large facility for housing children, who are presently living in child care centres, in every state.

"The land is provided by the state governments, the WCD Ministry will provide funds from Nirbhaya fund and other sources. The government will be able to run well-designed programmes of training, trade, education in these homes along with providing protection with the help of close supervision since it will be run by the government itself," she said.

She urged the members to inspect the CCIs in their constituencies and interact closely with the district magistrates to ensure proper supervision and monitoring of these institutions.

The CCIs include children homes, observation homes, special homes, place of safety, specialised adoption agency and open shelters.

Those who are sent to CCIs include children in need of care and protection and children in conflict with the law.

The ministry's move comes in the wake of the two horrific incidents of child sex abuse in Muzzafarpur in Bihar and Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

The issue of sexual abuse of minor girls first made headlines in April after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted its audit report of shelter homes in Bihar to the state social welfare department.

It raised the possibility of sexual abuse of girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, which was later confirmed by their medical examination.

The second case came to light this week in which 24 girls were rescued from one of these homes in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh amid allegations of their sexual exploitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi WCD Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala