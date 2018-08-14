Delhi government announces jobs for 7,000 graduate

Home Cities Delhi

Fieldwork for data collection will be carried out during October and November. Interested people can apply through the official website of DES by August 31.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced over 7,000 jobs of field surveyors for graduates for collecting household data in Delhi with a remuneration of up to Rs 1,500 per day.

"The Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES) is inviting online applications from graduates, retired teachers, retired government officials, civil defence volunteers who are willing to work as field surveyors on a short-term basis for the collection of household data," a DES notification said.

Fieldwork for data collection will be carried out during October and November. Interested people can apply through the official website of DES by August 31, it said.

"The rate of remuneration to the field surveyors will be Rs 25 for filling all the entries pertaining to each individual member of the household. A field surveyor, on an average, can collect the data for 50-60 individuals per day and will be able to earn a total remuneration of Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 per day depending on their performance," the DES said.

