Chief secretary assault case: AAP accuses Delhi Police of 'leaking' contents of charge sheet to media

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP today hit out at Delhi Police alleging that it leaked details of its chargesheet in the chief secretary assault case even as an application was filed in a city court for restraining it from making its content public.

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Additional DCP (North Delhi) Harender Kumar of behaving as a "spokesperson of BJP" and violating the law.

"DCP Harender is openly violating the law. How can contents of chargesheet be leaked to Media without Court taking cognizance. Copy (chargesheet) has not been shared with any of the MLAs," he tweeted.

The officer reportedly said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aides Bibhav Kumar and Vivek Yadav were prosecution witness in the chief secretary assault case.

However, later he said in a statement, "They (AAP) have been filing a number of petitions in the court against police and me in particular, asking for the copy of the statements, copy of video CDs, monitoring of investigation by the court, harassment of their counsels by the police and so on. We will file the reply and clear our stand. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia today moved an application in Patiala House court here urging it to restrain the city police from "leaking contents of the charge sheet" against them in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to the media.

The court sought a response from Delhi Police on the application by August 25.

The application stated "the investigating agency is selectively leaking the excerpts of the charge sheet to the media malafidely, to assassinate the character of the persons allegedly mentioned in the charge sheet, especially Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Kumar alleged that Delhi Police on the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is trying to "frame" Arvind Kejriwal in a "false" case.

"I have said this to the police. I will say it in the court also. I will openly say, wherever needed, that it's a big conspiracy against the Chief Minister," Kumar tweeted.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on the night of February 19.

The police said the chief minister was present when the alleged assault took place.