Delhi High Court seeks police, government response on illegal sex trade

A bench asked the city police and the Delhi Government to file a response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 27.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sex trade

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi Police and the state government on a plea seeking action against the illegal sex rackets in the national capital in the garb of massage parlours.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and V. Kameswar Rao asked the city police and the Delhi Government to file a response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 27.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Ateet Bansal through his counsel Abhishek Yadav and Mishika Singh against the illegal sex rackets that are rampant in Delhi in the garb of massage parlours.

"Every year, hundreds of illegal immigrants stay back beyond the visa permit and engage in illegal flesh trade to earn quick money, owing to the 'massage' business being highly lucrative. However, the police, even after repeated tips, has been unable to take any action against the offenders," the petitioner said.

