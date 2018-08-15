Delhi: Man arrested for firing at his wife

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at his wife on suspicion of infidelity, police said today.

The accused, identified as Vikram Kumar Jha, is a resident of Vaishnav Kunj in Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, they said.

On August 12, the accused fired at his wife when she was at her mother's residence.

On the same day, he also fired at his friend after he refused to lend him money, said Devender Arya, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) said.

In view of Independence Day, heavy security was deployed in southwest Delhi and necessary arrangements were also made to cordon off the entire area near the crime scene in Nasirpur, the officer said.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested near an apartment in Nasirpur after a brief chase.

The police seized the pistol used in commission of crime and a live cartridge from his possession, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he doubted his wife's character and wanted to take revenge from her.

After firing at her, Jha fled from the spot and on reaching Nasirpur, he met a friend and asked him for a lift to Mahavir Enclave on his motorcycle, the DCP said.

The accused wanted some money to escape from Delhi and demanded the same from his friend but he refused following which Jha fired at him and torched his motorcycle, Arya said.

Jha was arrested for his alleged involvement in two separate cases of attempt to murder.