AAP moves Delhi High Court to de-register political party with similar-sounding name

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Election Commission's order rejecting the party's objection against registration of the "Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)" as a political party.

The plea sought de-registration of the newly formed party on the grounds that the abbreviation of both the parties would be the same -- AAP -- which could confuse the voters.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow before Justice Siddharth Mridul.

The plea, filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava, claimed that the new party's name is similar sounding and that could confuse voters.

The counsel said before registration of the new party, they had raised an objection but the Election Commission (EC) rejected it.

The AAP sought quashing of the EC's July 16 order rejecting the objection against the registration of 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a political party under the provisions of the Representation of People Act.