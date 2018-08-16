Home Cities Delhi

PM Narendra Modi wishes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on birthday

Modi and Kejriwal do not share a comfortable relationship and have often launched political attacks on each other.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Kejriwal thanked the prime minister for the wishes.

"Thank you so much sir," he tweeted.

Kejriwal turned 50 today.

