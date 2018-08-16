PM Narendra Modi wishes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on birthday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @arvindkejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 16 August 2018

Kejriwal thanked the prime minister for the wishes.

"Thank you so much sir," he tweeted.

Kejriwal turned 50 today.

Modi and Kejriwal do not share a comfortable relationship and have often launched political attacks on each other.