Home Cities Delhi

Ayushman Bharat scheme: Delhi government yet to take a call on signing MoU with Centre

According to Director General Health Services Kirti Bhushan, the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) sent by the Health Ministry is still being examined.

Published: 19th August 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The implementation of the government's ambitious Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme in the national capital hangs in balance as the Delhi government is yet to take a call on signing an MoU with the Centre over it.

The Delhi government has not yet given its approval for being part of the health insurance scheme which aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually and benefit more than 10 crore poor families across India.

According to Director General Health Services Kirti Bhushan, the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) sent by the Health Ministry is still being examined.

"The central government is taking into account the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data of 2011 to ascertain the beneficiaries under the scheme. Going by that, in Delhi, only 30 lakh people can be covered under this data."

"This population is much less than the 1 crore and 80 lakh population," he said, adding that the Delhi government is also working towards implementing its own health insurance scheme.

Bhushan also said that the Health Ministry should include the National Food Security card holders for providing benefits under the programme as doing that would take the number beneficiaries to over 1 crore.

"However, no final decision has been taken over the matter and we have not refused to be a part of it. The draft MoU sent by the Health Ministry is still being examined," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said his government will launch the ambitious the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme on September 25.

Modi had said the programme's technology will be tested in the next one month to make it foolproof.

The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families and identified the occupational category of urban workers' families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest SECC data, and will cover around 50 crore people.

While Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are yet to come on board, Odisha has refused to be a part of the scheme, an official said.

As many as 22 states have preferred to run the scheme on "trust model".

The Centre has allocated about Rs 10,000 crore for the project, which is claimed to be the world's largest government-funded healthcare insurance programme.

It is yet to release its share of funds to the states.

The Union Health Ministry has launched a formal process to empanel public and private hospitals to achieve universal health coverage under the programme.

The Centre was simultaneously carrying out beneficiary identification.

Under the process, 80 per cent of beneficiaries, based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data in the rural and the urban areas, have been identified.

The Health Ministry has included 1,354 packages in the scheme under which treatment for coronary bypass, knee replacements and stenting, among others, would be provided at 15-20 per cent cheaper rates than the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayushman Bharat scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony