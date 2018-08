By UNI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out on the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) nursing college on Monday afternoon, a fire official said.

However, no casualties were reported in the fire.

According to the official, a call was received at 1220 hrs regarding the blaze.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

The official said the inferno was doused at 1250 hrs, adding that four to five rooms have been damaged by fire.