Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro to run extra trips on Raksha Bandhan

DMRC said it will deploy additional guards and ticketing personnel to cater to the increased crowd on these two days.

Published: 24th August 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro will run extra trips on Saturday and Sunday in view of high ridership observed on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, it was announced on Friday.

Also, it said, those metro lines where the services begin from 8 a.m. onwards will start early at 6 a.m. on these two days.

READ| Delhi Metro's first-ever corridor was opened by Vajpayee

"The Delhi Metro will be running 253 extra train trips on Saturday i.e, on the eve of Raksh Bandhan whereas, 598 extra train trips will be run on Sunday i.e, on the day of Raksha Bandhan in comparison to their routine Saturday/Sunday timetable covering all the Lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

The metro service will start early from these stations: from Jahangirpuri - Samaypur Badli section (Yellow Line), from Mundka - City Park section (Green Line), from Badarpur Border - Escorts Mujesar section (Violet Line), from Majlis Park - Lajpat Nagar section (Pink Line), and from Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden (Magenta Line).

DMRC said it will deploy additional guards and ticketing personnel to cater to the increased crowd on these two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raksha Bandhan Delhi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat