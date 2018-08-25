Home Cities Delhi

Massive fire in Delhi plastic factory, no casualty reported

The incident was reported around 3.55 a.m. from west Delhi's Nangloi area where the fire engulfed the factory being run in a three-storey building.

Published: 25th August 2018 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Explosion

Image used for representational purpose. | (File | ENS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory here on Saturday destroying lakhs of materials, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Two workers, who were sleeping inside the factory, managed to escape.

The incident was reported around 3.55 a.m. from west Delhi's Nangloi area where the fire engulfed the factory being run in a three-storey building.

A DFS official said that 25 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire fighters managed to douse to the flames till 9 a.m., but the operation was still on.

"Fortunately, there is no loss of lives in the massive fire which gutted the entire factory where plastic materials were manufactured," said the official.

"The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained."

The police said a probe has been initiated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Plastic Factory Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5