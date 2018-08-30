Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC allows AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's wife to withdraw plea to cancel his bail in domestic violence case

An application was moved by Bharti's wife Lipika Mitra before Justice R K Gauba informing about their settlement and seeking withdrawal of her petition to cancel the bail granted to him.

Published: 30th August 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Somnath Bharti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today allowed AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's wife to withdraw her petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to him in a domestic violence case in view of the settlement of their marital dispute.

The court allowed the plea.

It had on August 9 stayed the proceedings in a trial court which was hearing a case lodged by his wife accusing him of the alleged offences of attempt to murder, harassment cheating, criminal intimidation, causing miscarriage without the woman's consent, causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and criminal breach of trust under the IPC.

It had not quashed the FIR in the matter, as sought by Bharti, by asking him to wait for some time so that his spouse and two minor children were comfortably settled in the house with him.

The investigators had on April 5, 2016 filed a charge sheet before the trial court in the case, claiming that the woman had alleged that Bharti a former Delhi law minister, had endangered the life of an unborn child she was carrying by unleashing his dog on her.

The MLA from Malviya Nagar assembly, who was granted bail in October 2015 after being in jail for eight days, had denied the allegations.

Mitra had on June 10, 2015 filed a complaint against him with the Delhi Commission for Women and an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015 for allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence and trying to kill her.

The AAP leader was arrested in the wee hours of September 29, 2015 after the Supreme Court had ordered him to surrender.

The trial court had granted bail to Bharti observing that he was no longer required for investigation and since he was a member of Delhi Assembly, there were no grounds for apprehension that he may flee.

