Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University AISA President Kawalpreet Kaur claims she was slapped by ABVP members

Kaur said she had gone to meet a professor at the college along with two of her friends when the alleged incident happened.

Published: 31st August 2018 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kawalpreet Kaur.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - allegedly -"slapped and harassed-" a student activist with the All India Students Association (AISA) on Friday at Delhi University's Kirori Mal College.

The president of AISA, DU, Kawalpreet Kaur said she was targeted by two ABVP members - Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Dahiya, and unidentified others - when she visited the college campus with her friends to meet a professor.

"When me and my friends were walking in the college, we saw our friends campaigning in the college and we joined them. Then we saw that we were followed by four people from ABVP who were constantly passing comments on us and were threatening us to move out of the college. When I asked them not to do so, they started hurling abuses at me and humiliated me in front of my friends.

They used such shameful words for me which I can't spell out here. It made me feel very humiliated and provoked me so much that my natural response was to slap him which I did. Immediately, without losing a second, the guy slapped me so tightly that I lost my balance for seconds and I had tears in my eyes. After this, that guy ran away and when my friend Dhiraj ran to get hold of him, he was surrounded by at least 12-15 ABVP just before the college main gate. They assaulted him brutally until a professor stopped them and rescued Dhiraj. They were saying that Dhiraj had said that 'Hindustan Murdabad' that's why he deserves this and so does his friends. They also said that these people are urban naxals," Kaur said in a statement.

The Delhi state secretary of the ABVP, Bharat Khatana, however, rubbished Kaur's claims stating it to be a "political drama done to gain popularity."  "She first uploaded pictures of two men on the social media as the accused and later posted another picture of ABVP members as accused. None of the ABVP members were involved in the incident. She is targeting ABVP to ruin its image," Khatana added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kawalpreet Kaur DU student attacked All India Students' Association AISA ABVP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case