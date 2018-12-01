Delhi air quality stays ‘very poor’

Home Cities Delhi

 A shallow fog enveloped the national capital on Friday even as the air quality index remained a cause of worry.

Smog covers Delhi’s skyline on Friday morning. The city has been battling air pollution with the onset of winter (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A shallow fog enveloped the national capital on Friday even as the air quality index remained a cause of worry. The air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category.
The air quality in Anand Vihar fell to the hazardous category, with an AQI of 439, with PM10 particles being the primary pollutant. 

Temperatures in the city were also above the season’s average, with the air remaining humid in the morning, leaving many citizens with respiratory problems breathless.Areas in the National Capital Region, such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, also recorded high air pollution levels, with the AQI scores becoming a cause of worry for the citizens. Authorities have not found any practical solution to the issue and have been pulled up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the same numerous times.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI rating between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, anything between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, a rating between 101 and 200 is termed ‘moderate’ and not ideal for humans, while a rating between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’. Any rating between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ for breathing by humans, while a score between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’ and can cause irreversible respiratory damage.

