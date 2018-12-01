Home Cities Delhi

Rethink strategy for securing Smart Cities

As the smart cities mission gathers momentum, one cannot help but imagine that they will turn into growth engines in the near future.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Smart City

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Vinod Kumar
Express News Service

As the smart cities mission gathers momentum, one cannot help but imagine that they will turn into growth engines in the near future. A whole new eco-system is coming together to facilitate their evolution, with the country’s technological prowess also getting a boost. One area where we need more work, however, is cybersecurity. As smart city projects take off and grow, security challenges will rise proportionately and so should strategies and tactics deployed to deal with them.

Complexities that need consideration

From smart energy to smart infrastructure, a network of people, devices, access points and interfaces creates vulnerabilities. Any chink in the armor, even something as downstream as smart street light, can lead to the whole data chain getting infected. 

Where are the threats coming from

When it comes to cyberattacks on smart cities, they can be subdivided into man-in-the-middle, data and identity theft, device high-jacking, Denial of Service(DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS). In all these cases, the hacker or hacker groups might target data, disruption or attacks on third-parties.

During a DoS attack, a network resource may be rendered unavailable by flooding it with fake requests. In case of a DDoS, multiple smart city entities may be used to attack single or multiple sources to overwhelm the system. Smart parking meters, lighting, traffic signals and other connected end-points could also fall prey to permanent Denial of Service attacks (PDoS) — damaging a device so badly that it requires replacement or reinstallation. Connected vehicles could also serve as an entry point for vectors. For instance, an infected connected vehicle coming onboard through another city could carry that vector and infect others it comes into contact with.

Dealing with consequences
Malicious actors could work to cause large scale disruption including power outage, grid shutdown, even disrupt emergency services or law enforcement communications.Every attack on a smart city could lead to loss of capital, revenue potential, legal liabilities or even deaths. If the hacker takes down a traffic management system during peak hour, it could result in loss of manhours and unnecessary fuel consumption. A medium sized breach affecting about 100,000 devices could cost upwards of $1 million to fix, and this is just a conservative estimate. 

While loss of revenue and investment opportunities may be compensated in the short term, loss of credibility cannot be fixed that easily.

Building a robust infrastructure

A multi-pronged approach is needed to secure endpoints, underlying network infrastructure and cloud architecture. By deploying multiple layers of security, threats could be contained. Cities can also boost threat intelligence by installing sensors that monitor and automatically respond.

The command and control facility needs to be secured by deploying systems monitoring inbound and outbound data traffic. A security operations center should also be deployed to constantly monitor functioning at all levels of data flow. Essential steps such as firmware updates need to be done on a regular basis. And finally, secure decommissioning of devices should prevent their repurposing for attacks. To conclude, when it comes to protecting a smart city, a series of small steps done in a coordinated manner with complete attention and involvement of stakeholders at all levels can go a long way.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smart Cities Smart City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp