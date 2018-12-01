There is a twist in this sweet story 

Sharmila Chand By

From meat halwa to wasabi crème brûlée to chocolate cake in chili-sauce ganache, the hot trend calls for turning conventionality on its head by adding a sweet twist to it. There is a refreshing swivel to whatever Chef Vikram Khatri does at Guppy. Blueberry Crepes and Seasonal Fruits Flambe too comes in his signature style. “It is a take on French style crepes with a Japanese touch,” he says. “So we bring the sweet and sour flavours together with the luscious fresh fruits and sauces.

We add custard cream and sauce that distinguishes the flavour. We flambé with some liquor, brandy or rum right on the table creating lot of drama and excitement both for us and the diners, a treat for eyes and taste buds,” he adds.

Chef Dhruv, Head Chef at Olive Qutub, is ecstatic about his dessert called All Things Broken. He pairs the prince of lemons, the Amalfi lemon, with the local range of citrus fruits like grapefruit, tangerine, gondhraj lime, kagzi lemon, and fresh passion fruit either from North East or Ooty. Then he creates a zero waste dessert using tart textures of short crust layered with lime cream, topped with a dollop of passion fruit curd, a spoonful of meringue and sorrel spice. He serves it with sorrel, passion jelly, marmalade and sorbet.

If that’s not enough, Dhruv Oberoi is quick to get his Tiramisu IX - The Tuscan Picnic, his rendition on the classic tiramisu served with nine goodies in a pretty basket to give it a Tuscan picnic vibe. Trifle of Kahlua-laced mascarpone, layered between finger sponge and coffee ice-cream; coffee jam centred cookies and classic coffee kombucha sit pretty in the basket, just perfect for a unique dessert tasting.

Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Corporate Chef at Molecule Air n Bar and The Drunken Botanist has brainstormed to create a perfect symphony between Italian textures and Indian flavours when he turns around the age old kesar pista kulfi falooda into Italian delight as a creamy soft Panna Cotta served with falooda, soaked basil seeds and rose reduction.

