Home Cities Delhi

There is a twist in this sweet story 

From  meat halwa to wasabi crème brûlée to chocolate cake in chili-sauce ganache, the hot trend calls for turning conventionality on its head  by adding a sweet twist to it. 

Published: 01st December 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Sharmila Chand
Express News Service

From  meat halwa to wasabi crème brûlée to chocolate cake in chili-sauce ganache, the hot trend calls for turning conventionality on its head  by adding a sweet twist to it. There is a refreshing swivel to whatever Chef Vikram Khatri does at Guppy. Blueberry Crepes and Seasonal Fruits Flambe too comes in his signature style. “It is a take on French style crepes with a Japanese touch,” he says. “So we bring the sweet and sour flavours together with the luscious fresh fruits and sauces.

We add custard cream and sauce that distinguishes the flavour. We flambé with some liquor, brandy or rum right on the table creating lot of drama and excitement both for us and the diners, a treat for eyes and taste buds,” he adds.  

Chef Dhruv, Head Chef at Olive Qutub, is ecstatic about his dessert called All Things Broken. He pairs the prince of lemons, the Amalfi lemon, with the local range of citrus fruits like grapefruit, tangerine, gondhraj lime, kagzi lemon, and fresh passion fruit either from North East or Ooty. Then he creates a zero waste dessert using tart textures of short crust layered with lime cream, topped with a dollop of passion fruit curd, a spoonful of meringue and sorrel spice. He serves it with sorrel, passion jelly, marmalade and sorbet.

If that’s not enough, Dhruv Oberoi is quick to get his Tiramisu IX - The Tuscan Picnic, his rendition on the classic tiramisu served with nine goodies in a pretty basket to give it a Tuscan picnic vibe. Trifle of Kahlua-laced mascarpone, layered between finger sponge and coffee ice-cream; coffee jam centred cookies and classic coffee kombucha sit pretty in the basket, just perfect for a unique dessert tasting. 

Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Corporate Chef at Molecule Air n Bar and The Drunken Botanist has brainstormed to create a perfect symphony between Italian textures and Indian flavours when he turns around the age old  kesar pista  kulfi falooda  into Italian delight as a creamy soft Panna Cotta served with falooda, soaked basil seeds and rose reduction. 

not like you know it
Tiramisu IX-The Tuscan Picnic by Dhruv Oberoi, is a clever take on the classic tiramisu served with nine goodies in a pretty basket to give it a Tuscan picnic vibe. Trifle of Kahlua-laced mascarpone, layered between finger sponge and coffee ice-cream; coffee jam centred cookies and classic coffee kombucha sit as a pretty treat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp