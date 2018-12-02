Delhi fixes weight of school bags for students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No more aching back and shoulders for school students in Delhi. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has fixed weights of school bags for students, right from Standard I to X.

The Delhi government’s decision comes in the wake of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development’s directive to states and Union Territories for capping the weight of school bags for students from Standard I to X.

As per the DoE circular issued on Saturday, school bags for students in Standard I and II should not be above 1.5 kg; two-three kg for Standard III to V, four kg for Standard VI-VII, 4.5 kg for Standard VIII-IX, and five kg for Standard X.

Schools will also be not assigning any home work to Class I and II children, according to the government circular.

"Heavy school bags are a serious threat to health and well-being of the school students. It has a severe adverse physical effect on the growing children which can cause damage to their vertebral column and knees," said the circular. "The schools have to follow the textbooks prescribed by the SCERT, the NCERT and the CBSE. The number of textbooks in different classes should not exceed the number prescribed by the statutory bodies.”

The DoE also had a word of advice for young students. "They should always use both straps for carrying the bags and should not sling the bag over one shoulder. The students should keep the bag down while waiting for the school conveyance or in the school assembly," it recommended.

The circular put the onus on principals and teachers for framing a well-designed timetable for each class so that the children need not carry too many books. "Three textbooks (of Hindi, English and Mathematics) have been prescribed for classes I and II. There shall not be any homework for these classes," it said. "Six textbooks have been prescribed for classes VI to X - three textbooks for three languages and one for Maths, Science and Social Studies each."

Students should not be asked to bring additional books and extra material, the DoE said.