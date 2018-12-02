Police not acting on AAP complaints against BJP: Atishi

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

DELHI: The Delhi police has failed to register an FIR or act on complaints filed by EDMC AAP councillors against their BJP counterparts who allegedly assaulted them and made anti-Dalit remarks at a house meeting on November 29, said AAP leader Atishi on Sunday.

The AAP claimed this exposed the “anti-Dalit” face of the BJP.

The party also claimed that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation was one of the most corrupt institutions. She also alleged the BJP was extorting money when people tried to avail any service and was engaged in the embezzlement of the corporation funds, alleged Atishi. In case of any civic issue like constructing a house, or getting death certificates, the BJP would not let people access any service without having them to pay a bribe for it, she alleged.

She also accused the EDMC of poor maintenance of areas under its jurisdiction and said that they have not taken up any cleaning drives.

The AAP leader said the BJP members started verbally abusing AAP councillor when they were questioned by the latter on different “scandals” in the House. They apparently later beat the councillor up too, AAP claimed. They alleged the police has refused to act on the complaint so far as AAP members are at the receiving end of it.

They claimed there were repeated attempts to abuse AAP members. The party has also demanded that action should be taken on the party member who made anti-Dalit remarks.