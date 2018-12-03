Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Rituraj Govind's aide tries being hero, mercilessly beats boy in front of cops

Rituraj Govind supported what his aide had done but said he “shouldn’t have taken the law into his own hands”.

Saurabh Jha, an associate of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rituraj Govind, is seen thrashing a boy named Vikas, who was allegedly involved in molesting a woman. (Video screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An fir was lodged against an aide to an AAP MLA on Sunday after a video showing him beating up a young boy with a police baton went viral, police said.

In the video, Saurabh Jha, an associate of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rituraj Govind, is seen thrashing a boy named Vikas, who was allegedly involved in molesting a woman on the occasion of Chhath Puja. A policeman is seen asking Jha to stop, but two other cops stand as mute spectators.

Jha, who runs an NGO in the Kirari area and has been associated with the AAP since its inception in 2012, said that Vikas and other boys in the locality had “created a ruckus”. 

According to police, several criminal cases have been registered against Vikas in the past. “Two years ago, his brother Judi was named in a gang-rape case. He is out on parole,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajender Singh Sagar said.

The officer said that the incident captured in the video had occurred two weeks ago.

“On November 14, Vikas, his brother Judi and Monu, along with their friends, had molested a lady at the Chhath Puja Sthal of Hind Vihar Colony.”

Vikas tried to flee when he saw policemen approaching. He was chased until he reached a pool of dirty water near a rail track. “A mob of 40 to 50 persons started beating him. The police saved him from the mob and took him to the police station,” the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vikas, Monu and others on the basis of allegations made by the lady.

Jha said that his NGO works to create awareness about women’s safety. “A bunch of boys had created a ruckus in the area. On the sacred occasion of Chhath also they were involved in harassing a girl. I was compelled to take action. Having said that, I would stress that it wasn’t correct on my part to take the law in my hands,” the AAP worker told this newspaper.

Rituraj Govind supported what his aide had done but said he “shouldn’t have taken the law into his own hands”.

No mercy shown 
In the clip which was widely circulated, Vikas is seen without his shirt. He is heard begging Jha to stop his suffering. But, Jha continues to mercilessly thrash him 
 

Counter charges
The family members of Vikas claimed that he was a victim to personal enmity. They went to allege that the AAP workers had demanded Rs 25 lakh from them to clear Vikas’s brother’s name in a gang-rape case, registered two years ago. Since they refused to comply with his demand, Jha thrashed Vikas.

