Journalist held in Delhi for raping woman colleague

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A journalist working with a private news channel here has been arrested for allegedly raping his woman colleague, a police officer said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Rahul Suri, heads one department in the news channel.

Police said the victim, in her 20s and a native of Kerala, approached the Punjabi Bagh police station on Thursday where she filed a complaint against the accused.

"Based on the statement and messages sent by Suri, we have arrested Suri from his residence in Punjabi Bagh on Thursday. The victim's medical reports also confirmed rape," a senior police officer said.

"The victim who stayed with her husband ...in Delhi, has alleged in the complaint that Suri initially used to harass her by talking with her in a rude way. He later started touching her private parts and passed lewd comments during the office hours," the officer said.

When she ignored his attempts, he started sending her obscene messages and put pressure on her to develop physical relations.

"He also threatened that he would get her fired from the job if she did not comply with his orders," police said.

Last month, the accused took her to an OYO room in Kirti Nagar and sexually assaulted her. He later committed the same offence on two or three occasions in mid-November. When the victim refused to meet him anymore, he threatened her with dire consequences following which she approached the police," police added.