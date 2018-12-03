Home Cities Delhi

Journalist held in Delhi for raping woman colleague

The man, identified as Rahul Suri, heads one department in the news channel.

Published: 03rd December 2018 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A journalist working with a private news channel here has been arrested for allegedly raping his woman colleague, a police officer said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Rahul Suri, heads one department in the news channel.

Police said the victim, in her 20s and a native of Kerala, approached the Punjabi Bagh police station on Thursday where she filed a complaint against the accused.

"Based on the statement and messages sent by Suri, we have arrested Suri from his residence in Punjabi Bagh on Thursday. The victim's medical reports also confirmed rape," a senior police officer said.

"The victim who stayed with her husband ...in Delhi, has alleged in the complaint that Suri initially used to harass her by talking with her in a rude way. He later started touching her private parts and passed lewd comments during the office hours," the officer said.

When she ignored his attempts, he started sending her obscene messages and put pressure on her to develop physical relations.

"He also threatened that he would get her fired from the job if she did not comply with his orders," police said.

Last month, the accused took her to an OYO room in Kirti Nagar and sexually assaulted her. He later committed the same offence on two or three occasions in mid-November. When the victim refused to meet him anymore, he threatened her with dire consequences following which she approached the police," police added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
journalist RAPE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp