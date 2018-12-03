Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man sets himself on fire, another hangs self

A 36-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his ‘girlfriend’ refused to meet him, the police said.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man, depressed because of financial crisis, set himself on fire on Sunday, the police said. A call about a fire in an apartment in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area was received at 9.45 am. The police reached the spot and found that smoke was coming out of a room on the second floor of a building. 

The room was found to be locked from inside, the police staff broke the lock and entered the room where Naveen Kumar Gupta, 46, was lying on the floor near the bathroom and was severely burnt. A suicide note was recovered from the spot.  

“The victim was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a police officer said.
He had been living alone since 2015. His family belonged to Chandi Chowk, Delhi and the ancestral property was sold many years ago. Two of his sisters live in the city. 

Married man ends life as woman refuses to meet

A 36-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his ‘girlfriend’ refused to meet him, the police said.

The suicide was reported from south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. The victim, a cable TV operator, was found hanging from a hook of the ceiling fan.“He had been married for over 16 years. He has two sons from that marriage. He was in touch with a woman for six years. They frequently WhatsApped and called each other. Last night, he sent his pictures to her after consuming liquor,” the police said.

When the woman refused to meet him, he stabbed himself in his chest with a knife. He clicked a selfie and sent it to the woman, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi suicide Delhi crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp