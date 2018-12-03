Delhi man sets himself on fire, another hangs self

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man, depressed because of financial crisis, set himself on fire on Sunday, the police said. A call about a fire in an apartment in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area was received at 9.45 am. The police reached the spot and found that smoke was coming out of a room on the second floor of a building.

The room was found to be locked from inside, the police staff broke the lock and entered the room where Naveen Kumar Gupta, 46, was lying on the floor near the bathroom and was severely burnt. A suicide note was recovered from the spot.

“The victim was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a police officer said.

He had been living alone since 2015. His family belonged to Chandi Chowk, Delhi and the ancestral property was sold many years ago. Two of his sisters live in the city.

Married man ends life as woman refuses to meet

A 36-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his ‘girlfriend’ refused to meet him, the police said.

The suicide was reported from south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. The victim, a cable TV operator, was found hanging from a hook of the ceiling fan.“He had been married for over 16 years. He has two sons from that marriage. He was in touch with a woman for six years. They frequently WhatsApped and called each other. Last night, he sent his pictures to her after consuming liquor,” the police said.

When the woman refused to meet him, he stabbed himself in his chest with a knife. He clicked a selfie and sent it to the woman, the police said.