Controversy, thy name is Signature Bridge

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The eventful first month of the Signature Bridge, the new landmark in the capital, is mostly marked by wrong reasons — fatal accidents and traffic violations. But, the construction head of the project blames the people’s ‘overenthusiasm’ about the newly constructed overpass for all the bad press. In fact, controversy has dogged the bridge even before it was thrown open on November 4 to connect the people of Wazirabad across the Yamuna to the inner city.

Delays, multiple deadline misses and a much talked about scuffle at the inaugural event ensured that India’s first asymmetrical bridge never miss a dull moment. So far, more than 3,000 challans were issued to unruly motorists. Riding without helmet and improper parking are the most common traffic offences.

On November 23, two medical students on a bike hit the side rails and both died after falling 40 feet below. The next day, a man died and another was injured after their motorcycle skidded on the bridge. Chief Project Manager Shirish Bansal says all kinds of measures were taken to prevent mishaps. “The first accident that took place on the bridge was a case of rash and negligent driving. The boy riding the bike didn’t even know how to drive. He was speeding. There is a certain speed limit to be followed on the roads and on the curves – this is for every part of the city. No road in Delhi is designed to race.”

“There have been two consecutive days of accidents on the bridge, but it is very safe. We were celebrating its construction but these fatal accidents took place. It is very unfortunate.” Not everyone shares the same view of Bansal. “We have deployed more than adequate number of police personnel to prevent the visitors and riders from causing accidents. People using the bridge for racing and stunts were going to have dangerous repercussions. There are 12 traffic police personnel on and around the bridge to curb any such activity. ,” a senior police officer said. “It’s only the construction agency which has to take the responsibility for all the safety and security features.”

Senior police officers had written four letters to the government, seeking proper measures to be put in place at the bridge. But, the government agency concerned washed its hands off.“Since the time of its inauguration, the bridge has precautionary signages, speed limit poles, rumble strips and speed breakers among others,” said the Central Public Works Department’s chief engineer.