Home Cities Delhi

Central Pollution Control Board points out twenty-one high pollution hotspots in Delhi-NCR

In the meeting, the task force members were apprised about the level of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Published: 05th December 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi air pollution

Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi. (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified 21 hotspots that are facing high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR and directed the municipal corporations to take “focussed actions” in these areas.Out of the total 21, 15 are in Delhi and include Anand Vihar, Bawana, CRRI Mathura Road, DTU, Karni Singh Shooting Range, Dwarka-Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, NSIT Dwarka, Narela, Okhla Phase-2, R K Puram, Rohini, Shadipur, and Wazirpur. Many of these hotspots are reeling under ‘severe’ pollution.

In NCR, six hotspots were identified including Sector- 16A in Faridabad, Vikas Sadan in Gurugram, Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, Knowledge Park - III in Greater Noida, Sector -125 in Noida, and RIICO Ind Area III in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.A CPCB taskforce, which held a meeting on Tuesday, asked the municipal corporations of Delhi and adjacent NCR towns such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, and other agencies concerned to make “focused actions in the hotspot areas and also directed all agencies to ensure effective implementation of actions”.

The task force directed authorities to carry out inspection in the Loni Bhopura area, which has recorded repeated complaints of violations of norms related with pollution-causing activities, according to minutes of the meeting.The task force, comprising members from the India Meteorological Department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, reviewed the status of ambient air quality of the city.

In the meeting, the task force members were apprised about the level of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The CPCB urged the members to bring the air quality in poor range from very poor category.On Tuesday, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 352, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp