Ex-Child Welfare Committee head seeks help of Sisodia, Patnaik

Sanskriti Talwar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A former chairperson of a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday approached the deputy chief minister and the commissioner of police, requesting for help to trace nine girls who are missing from a shelter home in Delhi.

The girls went missing from Sanskar Ashram for Girls in Delhi’s northeast Dilshad Garden area in the wee hours of December 2. Incidentally, the former chairperson had rescued these girls along with others from human trafficking on November 24 last year.

“I have come to the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to speak to the commissioner of police to put a request for help with the Delhi Police to find these girls,” Sabrina Sabharwal, former CWC-VII chairperson, told this newspaper. Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, however, was not available in the office. “I came here (to the PHQ), after handing over a similar request letter to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the morning,” Sabharwal added.

Incidentally, the girls were first taken to a home in Dwarka for shelter before they were transferred to the Sanskar Ashram in May on the orders of CWC-VII, the Delhi Commission for Women had said. A former member of the CWC-VII said the order was issued by an acting chairperson on the direction of a juvenile justice committee, keeping in mind the well-being of these girls.

“The shelter home in Dwarka was a private one. It was felt that the girls should be transferred to a government shelter home,” the former member said. When contacted, the then acting chairperson Rajesh Kr. Solanki refused to make a statement over the phone, stating the matter was ‘sensitive’.