Five men held for murder of traffic constable in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a traffic police constable whose body bore injury marks. Dinesh Kumar, 26, was found dead with injury marks on his head and chin. His body was dumped in Rohini Sector 11 on November 29. Dinesh’s wallet and phone were found missing.

During the investigation, the police found that Dinesh’s family friend Narender, 30, who had taken loan, got him killed, DCP, Rohini, Rajneesh Gupta said.“Narender is jobless and is known for his ill behaviour. Taking advantage of the good faith of the family, Narender had been borrowing money from them. Until now, he has borrowed around `8 lakh from the family,” he said.

Narender told the police that Dinesh was pressing hard on him to return the money. “Narender wanted to get rid of him and hatched the conspiracy with his friend to kill him,” the DCP said, adding that the main accused involved his friend Sahil, 22, and hired three men to carry out his plan. “On the day of incident, the victim left his house at about 11.40 p.m. The three men followed him, attacked Dinesh with a brick at a secluded spot and strangled him.”