28-year-old held for raping child in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative, who was arrested immediately after the incident, police said on Wednesday. A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. The girl’s parents are from Shahajahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. They work as construction workers in New Delhi. A police officer said the incident occurred on Tuesday night, when the victim was alone in her house in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar.

Avinash, 28, was arrested immediately. The girl screamed and the neighbours came to the spot to rescue the child. They told her parents and the police were informed. The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said police. A counselling session was held for the girl. Police are investigating the matter.