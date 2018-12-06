Air quality to remain ‘very poor’ in Capital  

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality of Delhi would continue to remain in the ‘very poor’ category with a slight hope of improvement expected in the coming days, the authorities said. “It may improve a few notches but will remain in very poor category. Moderate surface wind speed is the only weather factor not allowing pollution to accumulate significantly and working positively to an extent. Rest of the weather conditions are unfavourable for the air quality,” the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting said.

On Wednesday, the city observed an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 332, with Mundaka recording ‘severe’ air quality. The air quality in 24 areas fell under ‘very poor’ category while eight areas recorded ‘poor’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The particulate matter PM2.5 level was recorded at 186 and the PM10 level at 360 by the CPCB.

The board also spotted that the AQI in Ghaziabad has already crossed the ‘severe’ category and others in the NCR such as Faridabad and Noida are falling under ‘very poor’ category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor and 401 and 500 is severe.

Fight on

CPCB has identified 21 hotspots of high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Municipal corporations told to take action for bringing down pollution.