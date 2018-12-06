Delhi government launches pilgrimage tours for senior citizens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana’ here on Wednesday. The scheme aims to target senior citizens of the National Capital, who can apply for the scheme from Wednesday. The scheme will be on first-come-first-serve basis.

“Our government respects elders and senior citizens. No society or country can progress until and unless it gives respects to its senior citizens. Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana will enable 1,100 senior citizens from each assembly constituency of Delhi per year to undertake free pilgrimage, the expenses for which will be borne by the Delhi government,” said Kejriwal at the event.

After the person has applied for the scheme, local area MLA after checking the eligibility will refer the names to the Delhi Tirtha Yatra Vikas Samiti. According to the government, around 77,000 senior citizens will benefit from the scheme every year.

Deputy CM hailed the scheme as a means to promote communal harmony. “Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana will help in promoting communal harmony and brotherhood in the society in an atmosphere where hatred and discord among the people is prevalent,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the event. The entire Delhi cabinet and senior government officials were present.