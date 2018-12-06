Home Cities Delhi

Ganga activist missing  from AIIMS: AAP

Das began his fast-unto-death for a clean Ganga on June 24 in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Sant Gopal Das (Photo | Twitter @swatimaliwal)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Wednesday claimed that Sant Gopal Das, a Ganga activist who is on a fast-unto-death, was “missing” from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi. But, an AIIMS official claimed Das was discharged on Tuesday and he was taken to Haridwar on his request.

Das began his fast-unto-death for a clean Ganga on June 24 in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The government had shifted Das to the Capital as it did not want to take any chance after the death of IIT professor-turned-Ganga activist GD Agrawal on August 11.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti said Das was “missing” from the AIIMS hospital.  “Gopal Das is missing for 36 hours, but all the BJP governments are silenced. The police are unable to tell us anything about Santji. I’m sitting at the MS office for last six hours with his father,” he tweeted.  

But, the AIIMS official claimed that Das had requested to be taken to Haridwar. “He was admitted to AIIMS on Nov 6 and was shifted to ICU when his health deteriorated. After improvement, he was shifted back to another ward and was discharged yesterday. An AIIMS vehicle took him to Haridwar upon 
his request.” Later, the DCP South tweeted that Das got himself admitted to a Doon hospital. “We are further enquiring into the matter and have informed Dehradun police also.” 

