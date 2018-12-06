Delhi government, cops begin security audit of Sanskar Ashram

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government and the police carried out a security audit of Sanskar Ashram on Wednesday as a part of their week-long drive to assess safety standards in all the 21 state-run childcare institutions across the city.

The decision was made after nine inmates rescued from GB Road went missing from Sanskar Ashram in east Delhi On the intervening night of December 1 and 2,.Women and Child Development (WCD) department, Secretary, Rashmi Krishnan said the audit will look into the need for tightening the security in these shelter homes to prevent recurrence of such cases in future.

“We agree that it’s a security lapse. As a corrective measure, we have written to superintendents of all homes and all DCPs to assist in this audit, which is being conducted by joint directors of the department, for reviewing the security plans and to come up with ideas on how the security can be further improved,” Krishnan said. “It’s not that there is not adequate security, but the central idea is to have stronger measures and to make all possible efforts to keep the children safe and secure.”

Reacting to adverse observations made by the Delhi Commission for Women, which found the condition of Sanskar Ashram to be “dismal”, Krishnan said all norms as laid down in the Juvenile Justice Act are being followed in these institutions.

“Proper food, clothing, and bedding are being provided at these centres as laid down in the JJ Act. If we talk about this particular centre, we checked and everything is being provided. There are four welfare officers, one counsellor, and one mental health counsellor. There are regular inspections by different authorities,” she said.Another WCD official said the nine inmates escaped taking advantage of a damaged barbed wire at the premises.

The Morning Standard had reported on Wednesday that in October, three boys went missing from the Sanskar Ashram shelter home for boys, which is in the same premises as the girls’ facility.“There are already 18 security guards in three shifts with six guards per shift at this home.

We will be looking at whether we want some elevated post for the security guards, more fencing, etc. We are concentrating on additional requirements needed at these homes,” the official said.

Action planned

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned that action would be taken against officials, irrespective of their rank, if found guilty, in connection with disappearance of nine inmates from Sanskar Ashram. The government has suspended two senior WCD officials. Kejriwal said he agrees with DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who has demanded that the case be transferred to the Crime Branch to ensure a high-level investigation.

