Inspired from Third culture Landscapes  

By Express News Service

Having step foot in cities and towns across the world, artist Vinita Karim is heavily influenced by the way cities function and evolve. It is this very fascination that translated into her latest exhibition titled Magical Musings.

Her unique landscapes do not reflect a specific city but are an abstract reflection of the different places she has visited. “But if I have to pick any city that I really love, it will have to be Benaras. From an artist’s perspective, it is the most beautiful city,” says Karim. Another city that has left a huge impact on her is Istanbul.

Musings by Vinita Karim

“My father was part of the Indian Foreign Service and I have lived in over 10 countries. I am a like a sponge who has absorbed everything around me,” says the 55-year-old, who is presenting 34 of her works in this exhibition.

Talking about her painting process, she adds, “There is no particular foreground and background pattern or process that I follow. I start with colours from the very start and let it flow from there.”

Despite the massive structural and cultural differences across the world, Karim feels.

“The people make it feel familiar. It is the very nature of human existence in cities across the world that makes it resonate with each other.”The exhibition is on at Shridharani Gallery till December 12. The show moves to Gallerie Ganesha, Greater Kailash-2, from December 13, 2018 to January 5, 2019.