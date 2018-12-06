Home Cities Delhi

Panel calls for refund by 602 private schools in Delhi

A committee formed to examine the fee hike by private schools in New Delhi on Wednesday recommended refund in the cases of 602 institutes.

Published: 06th December 2018 06:00 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A committee formed to examine the fee hike by private schools in New Delhi on Wednesday recommended refund in the cases of 602 institutes. Out of these, 254 schools were found to have charged fee in excess of their requirement. The committee was set up by the Delhi High Court to look into the matter.

The aggregate amount of refund recommended by the committee is J17,788.92 lakh. 
The Directorate of Education (DoE) in its February 11, 2009, order permitted private schools to hike their fees and for this five slabs were prescribed, depending upon the existing tuition fees charged by the schools. The hike permitted in tuition fees was primarily to offset the additional burden o the schools consequent to implementation of 6th pay commission report. 

“The committee has recommended the refund on account of excess fee or development fee along with 9% interest per annum, as per the mandate given to it by the Delhi High Court,” reads the status report of the committee.

 Additionally, the committee has recommended refund of entire amount of fee hike charged by 348 schools, which were found to have increased the fee and/or recovered the arrear fee, but either admittedly did not implement the recommendation of the 6th pay commission or could not place the credible evidence of such implementation, over and above the hike of 10%.

