Home Cities Delhi

SC fumes over lax fire safety at Khan Market 

The bench observed that restaurants with sitting capacity of over 50 needed fire clearance and there was a tendency to keep the official capacity below 50 to avoid this clearance.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Authorities are “playing with the lives of citizens” by not enforcing fire safety measures in restaurants operating in the posh Khan market, the Supreme Court said.“Where it relates to the poor people, the orders are implemented and where it relates to the rich people, it is not implemented. This is not fair,” a SC bench said, while hearing a matter related to sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi.

During the hearing, the bench asked Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni to find out from a Special Task Force (STF), which was constituted in April, as to what it was doing about Khan market. Nadkarni said there were two aspects, one related to encroachment and other about fire safety. Authorities were awaiting the guidelines on fire safety aspect, he said. 

The bench observed that restaurants with sitting capacity of over 50 needed fire clearance and there was a tendency to keep the official capacity below 50 to avoid this clearance. “Do you want a repeat of what had happened in Mumbai? This is playing with the lives of citizens.

If God forbid, something happens there, what will you do,” the bench said. “There is a different law for rich and different law for poor.” When Nadkarni said, “law is the same”, the bench observed, “but its interpretation are different”. (With inputs from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khan market fire safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp