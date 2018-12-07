7 moms pack a punch with a newspaper for your kids

Shillpi A Singh By

Express News Service

On an average day, there’s a lot of paperwork that keeps Gurugram-based mom Nidhi Arora and her team on their toes. Her team — Deepti Chhabra, Ekta Eccleston, Neha Jain, Harinder Kaur, Shivani Gilhotra Narang and Pradeepthi Visamsetty - on their toes — has rotating editors of a children’s daily, The Children’s Post, where their task is to scan at least 4-5 newspapers daily, sift through its pages, choose news that is most appropriate for children, write and rewrite to make them kid-friendly, design the pages, fill in extra nuggets of puzzles, cartoons, etc., and upload it on www.childrenspost.com.

The team of six manages the daily from their virtual newsroom, brainstorming, ideating over their WhatsApp group, and giving shape to them in the form of an informative edition by moms for children, every day, since June last year.The readership is mostly subscription based. The movement that started to dish out child-friendly news which children could use has slowly gathered steam, and has found its loyal readers who look forward to the notification of the edition every morning.

Shivani has the notepad app running on her phone always to jot down pointers, Harinder is alert to every important news piece, especially if it is of interest to young readers, while Neha and Pradeepthi use all their energies to bundle off the edition and Harinder slogs mostly through the nights as Ekta takes charge of final review, checks and uploads on different social media platforms.

The Team TCP yearns to help the paper reach every child who can benefit from it. “I would like to see TCP at hotels, hospitals, schools and activity centres, and on flights and trains so that children have something newsy to read,” says Nidhi. Nidhi knows that putting an edition to bed is as difficult as putting a truant child to sleep. “It is by no means a child’s play,” she says. The author writes on food and entertainment among other things.

