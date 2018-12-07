Home Cities Delhi

Leja Re rockets Dhvani Bhanushali to stardom, but she wants much more

Hailing from Mumbai, the 20-year-old YouTube sensation is determined to space out her playback career with independent music and singles.

Published: 07th December 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s new single, Leja Re — released by T-Series on November 23 — has crossed 25 million views on YouTube and is presently ruling the charts as one of the most popular romantic tracks of the season. A recreation of Shreya Ghosal’s original song of the same, Leja Re is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Earlier this year, Dhvani had delivered the hit remix, Dilbar Dilbar, from the John Abraham-starrer film, Satyameva Jayate.

Hailing from Mumbai, the 20-year-old YouTube sensation is determined to space out her playback career with independent music and singles. “The scenario is changing a lot. Independent music and singles are getting as much popularity and appreciation as film music. I always wanted to be a popstar like Beyonce, so after the success of Dilbar Dilbar, I just wanted to go ahead and do my own single.

Leja Re, thankfully, quite met my vibe. I am happy people have received it positively. When you recreate a song, people always have qualms like, ‘Why are they doing it’ or ‘Don’t touch it!’ However, in our case, the song has done really well,” Bhanushali said, pointing out the success of Guru Randhawa as an example of an independent musician making it big in Bollywood. 

A choir singer in her school days, Bhanushali was goaded by singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya to pursue music more seriously. “Two years after finishing my tenth grade, I met Himesh Sir. He told me I had a good voice. He motivated me to attain formal training, so I started going to his studio and recording. That’s when I got really serious about turning my passion into my profession.”
The author critiques films, documentaries and commercials alike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leja Re

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp