Lucknow  Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

A nostalgic moment for Lucknow varsity alumni

It was a walk down memory lane for 10 eminent alumni members of Lucknow University who were felicitated on their alma mater’s 99th foundation day early this fortnight. It was more of a nostalgic walk through the classrooms, hostels and sports ground for the alumni who recalled their experiences on campus.

Bihar governor Lal ji Tandon, also an alumnus, recalled how the quest for a swimming pool on the campus made him and his friends dig up the sports ground. LU conferred the life time achievement award on Tandon, eminent jurist Justice HN Tilhari and Congress leader Ammar Rizvi on the occasion. “Time has passed, things have changed but memories are still fresh,” most of them felt while taking in their surroundings and reliving their student days.

Temperature dips below 10°C

Residents are scrambling for the covers as the temperature dips below 10°C with the city bracing for chillier days ahead. Sunday was the coldest day this winter so far. Similar conditions prevailed on till Thursday.

The state’s Meteorological department has predicted a fall in temperatures in the coming days along with the possibility of fog in the morning. The minimum temperature was 9°C while the maximum temperature was 25.8°C. Earlier, the coldest days were recorded on November 8 and 25 when minimum temperatures dropped to 10.2°C on both days.

Tribute to Atal

After a hectic Diwali season, residents are now gearing up for the annual ‘Lucknow Mahotsav’, which is held to celebrate the city’s cultural heritage at the sprawling Smriti Upvan for 10 days. This year’s mahotsav took off with theme — ‘Atal Sanskriti’ and ‘Atal Virasat’, in memory of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While visitors can explore the city, which is beautifully done up during the day, they can enjoy cultural programmes such as ‘kavi sammelans’ and ‘Mushairas’.

Vintage cars adorn city roads

It was a sunny Sunday morning when the charm of ‘old beauties’ spilled on to city roads. The occasion was the Vintage Car Rally — a popular annual mainstay of the Lucknow Mahotsav. The rally was flagged off from Hazratganj crossing at 11am and culminated at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan after an hour. One of highlights of the event was a 1926 Baby Austin owned by 75-year-old MA Khan. Others beauties included a 1926 Ford A, a 1928 Ford A Roadster, a 1930 Chevrolet Phaeton, a 1932 Austin, a Wolsely 14, a 1938 Fiat, a 1946 Morris, and several Willys.

Sufi quest at Kabir fest

The Kabir Festival returned to city of nawabs for the third time seeking to revive the philosophy of sufi saint. Based on theme — Mannge Sabki Khair (wishing wellbeing for all) — the three-day festival was organised by the Dastak Manch. Dedicated to the cause of spreading harmony and addressing social issues, the festival had a plethora of events to give denizens a rare intellectual treat. Musical performances by acclaimed singers, a poetry workshop and a discussion to make society more inclusive with special focus on the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender community of Lucknow pushed the intellectuals to attend the event in good numbers.