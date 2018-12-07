Pero brings out their archival pieces for their four-day sale 

By Express News Service

PÉRO is bringing their #weekendoflove at their studio in Patpargan. The idea behind the four-day sale is to spread love and bring their handmade creations to their audience, something one can cherish and make a special place in their wardrobe. The sale will include a wide range of women, men and kids garments, accessories and home decor along with piping hot knick-knacks being served from Jugmug Thela to enjoy a winter day out. Till December 9, 10 am to 7 pm at Patparganj Industrial Area.

