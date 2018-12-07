Home Cities Delhi

Richa’s next  film is a teen love story 

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by US-based filmmaker Shuchi Talati.

Published: 07th December 2018 06:43 AM

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Actor-turned-producer Richa Chadha has green lit an upcoming teen love story as her first independent feature film production. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by US-based filmmaker Shuchi Talati. Richa had previously presented the short film, Khon Aali Chithi, as an independent producer.

Speaking about venturing into film production, Richa said, “In today’s day and age, actors are seriously moving towards producing content by themselves in a serious way. An actor isn’t bound by just acting in front of the screen — given the space and opportunity that there is today, an actor can write, direct, produce and much more.

There are so many great examples we have of actors who are both successful in front of the screen but are also pioneering and championing content as producers, writers and directors.”On the acting front, Richa Chadha will be seen in an upcoming biopic on southern adult star Shakeela Khan. She is also a part of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming film, Pangal, which co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Pankaj Tripathi. 

Richa Chadha

