Shah Rukh Khan in Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s Badla

A remake of the Spanish murder mystery Contratiempo (2016), Badla was earlier shot in Glasgow, Scotland.

By Shilajit Mitra
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will begin shooting for the second schedule of Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla in Mumbai from the third week of December. A remake of the Spanish murder mystery Contratiempo (2016), Badla was earlier shot in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to reports, the film will feature an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen sharing screen space with Bachchan in the 2008 film, Bhootnath. SRK’s production house, Red Chillis Entertainment, is co-producing Badla with Azure Entertainment. 

Sujoy Ghosh and Amitabh Bachchan have previously collaborated on films like Aladin (2009), Kahaani (2012) and Te3n (2016). In Badla, Big B plays the role of Inspector John Matthews, while Taapsee plays a lawyer named Anusha. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Tony Luke, Denzil Smith, Puja Banerjee and Kaushik Sen. Big B and Taapsee were last seen together in the courtroom drama film, Pink. Badla is scheduled to release on March 8, 2019. The film will be distributed by Zee Studios. 

