Home Cities Delhi

A film is allowed to grow on Netflix: Anirudh Tanwar 

Before Rajma Chawal, I was offered two to three films which were very run-of-the-mill stories, with characters who were rock-stars with bikes and went to college.

Published: 08th December 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

In Leena Yadav’s Rajma Chawal — a new Netflix India Original film released on November 30 — veteran actor Rishi Kapoor plays a widowed father who uses social media to bond with his emotionally distant son, portrayed by debutant Anirudh Tanwar.

The comedy-drama explores the role of technology in both widening and lessening the generational gap between parents and children, as Kapoor repurposes the defunct Facebook profile of a young girl (played by Amyra Dastur) to strike up a friendship with his inward and resentful son. Rajma Chawal had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October followed by a screening at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.  

“Nothing compares to the reach and popularity of Netflix (190 countries, around 130 million viewers). Initially, I too had fantasies of watching my debut on the big screen with people coming and hugging me outside theatres. However, when I see the response Rajma Chawal is racking up on social media, I feel very fortunate and overwhelmed to have debuted in the digital space,” the actor told us in an interview in Mumbai. 

Bollywood is finally sitting up and acknowledging the power of streaming platforms. How empowering is this change for a debutant? 
In the theatrical space, there’s a lot of hungama and noise for the first two-three days but everything dies down really quickly — at least in the case of films with new actors. On Netflix, however, a film is allowed to grow. Once Rajma Chawal began streaming, I got messages from everyone I’d ever known in my life — including teachers and friends from my school days — who told me they had seen and loved the film. Moreover, the timing was lucky for us since Netflix doesn’t have too many Indian Originals at the moment. 

Will you be willing to return to the digital space for your second film?  
I won’t have second thoughts about returning to digital. I am just looking for two things. I want people to see my work and notice me. I want to push myself to the next level by doing more challenging work.   

As a newcomer, is it important to build a certain credibility with the kind of films you do in the future? 
I’ve strongly believed in this since the beginning. There’s a lot of hard work and time that gets invested in making a movie, so if you really want to commit to a project — it better be something you truly believe in.

Before Rajma Chawal, I was offered two to three films which were very run-of-the-mill stories, with characters who were rock-stars with bikes and went to college. But it really did not appeal to me. When i read the script of Rajma Chawal, I realized it had genuine emotional elements to play with.
The author critiques films, documentaries and commercials alike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anirudh Tanwar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp