Delhi: Cash-strapped NDMC plans two new taxes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cash-Strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday said it plans to introduce two new taxes as it presented the budget for 2019-20. One of the largest corporation area wise has since the trifurcation been struggling to tide over its finances. In the next year too, NDMC has shown a debt of Rs 1,300 crore, while expenditure of around Rs 8832.56 crore.

The new taxes proposed are Betterment Tax, for the upgrading of the area, at 15 per cent of the annual value, along with Professional Tax for individuals residing in the NDMC limits.

The civic body also proposed to increase the property tax (see box) for different categories. As per the proposals presented by North MCD Commissioner Madhup Vyas, property tax rates in residential areas are set to go up by one per cent in A to E category of properties, while two per cent for F to H category. For commercial properties, guest houses and other non-residential properties up to 150 sq. m, 20 per cent of the annual value of the property from current 15 per cent was proposed.

Focusing on the parking issues faced regularly by the residents, the civic agency has chalked out a plan to provide parking for 52,910 vehicles by the year 2021. For this 42 surface parking, 13 multi-level parking at 13 metro plots and 16 stack parking areas will be developed.

At present, North DMC has the facility to park 31,033 vehicles in 95 surface, 6 multi-level and 2 stack parking lots.

In order to streamline street vendors in old Delhi, temporary markets in North Delhi and also to generate revenue from the vendors for using spaces, the agency is taking steps by constituting street-vending committees, said the agency.

On sanitation, the MC informed that last year 15,761 challans were made till October 31 for littering and Rs 1crore was collected.