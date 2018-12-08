Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Cash-strapped NDMC plans two new taxes

The new taxes proposed are Betterment Tax, for the upgrading of the area, at 15 per cent of the annual value, along with Professional Tax for individuals residing in the NDMC limits. 

Published: 08th December 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ndmc

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cash-Strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday said it plans to introduce two new taxes as it presented the budget for 2019-20. One of the largest corporation area wise has since the trifurcation been struggling to tide over its finances. In the next year too, NDMC has shown a debt of Rs 1,300 crore, while expenditure of around Rs 8832.56 crore.

The new taxes proposed are Betterment Tax, for the upgrading of the area, at 15 per cent of the annual value, along with Professional Tax for individuals residing in the NDMC limits. 

The civic body also proposed to increase the property tax (see box) for different categories. As per the proposals presented by North MCD Commissioner Madhup Vyas, property tax rates in residential areas are set to go up by one per cent in A to E category of properties, while two per cent for F to H category. For commercial properties, guest houses and other non-residential properties up to 150 sq. m, 20 per cent of the annual value of the property from current 15 per cent was proposed. 

Focusing on the parking issues faced regularly by the residents, the civic agency has chalked out a plan to provide parking for 52,910 vehicles by the year 2021. For this 42 surface parking, 13 multi-level parking at 13 metro plots and 16 stack parking areas will be developed. 

At present, North DMC has the facility to park 31,033 vehicles in 95 surface, 6 multi-level and 2 stack parking lots.

In order to streamline street vendors in old Delhi, temporary markets in North Delhi and also to generate revenue from the vendors for using spaces, the agency is taking steps by constituting street-vending committees, said the agency.   

On sanitation, the MC informed that last year 15,761 challans were made till October 31 for littering and Rs 1crore was collected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Delhi Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp