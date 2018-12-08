Delhi University girl not kidnapped, eloped with her boyfriend: Gurugram Police

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: The Police here on Friday refuted media reports about a 21-year-old Gurugram girl being abducted from outside her college in Delhi, saying it was a case of elopement. The police clarification compelled the All India Students’ Association to retract its claim that the police failed in locating her. The girl’s father alleged that he was asked to approach Delhi Police as she had gone missing from the capital but eventually an FIR was lodged on Wednesday at Farrukhnagar Police Station.

The father of the girl, who is a student at Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, wrote about receiving threat calls from the kidnappers, Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said in a statement and added that she is second year undergraduate student and went willingly.

According to the statement, she eloped with her boyfriend and got married to him in Dwarka. The police said, “only one side” of the incident was published in the newspapers.

“The father of the girl told police that he received a phone call from someone saying his daughter was in his possession and threatened him against informing the police. The father also wrote that the kidnapper had screened the girl in a video, saying he will do whatever he wanted to,” said Boken, adding that a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter, action was taken promptly,” said Boken.

“Instead of highlighting all the facts, a biased report was published and that spoilt the image of Gurugram Police,” Boken lamented. Following the police clarification, AISA withdrew its statement.