Delhi: Metro service on Blue Line yet to regain normalcy

Passengers continued to have problems at the Yamuna Bank intersection of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) even on Friday.

Published: 08th December 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Passengers continued to have problems at the Yamuna Bank intersection of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) even on Friday.This was the third consecutive day when the signalling issue has impacted daily life of lakhs of people who depend on the Metro trains for commuting daily.
“Although we do not see any problem in the running of Metro train today, the manual functioning through the loop is operational at Yamuna Bank.

“Hence, sometime commuters might be asked to board another train for further journey,” said a DMRC official.However, passengers like Chandan who travel daily to and fro the Yamuna Bank were not impressed with the DMRC’s explanation regarding the trouble in the Metro.

“After Yamuna Bank, we are asked to de-board and change Metro on the other side as the one we board from Vaishali will not go further. This creates delays and increases the rush of commuters on a train,” he said.The DMRC has been for the last two days facing signalling problem due to the fault in the communication services on the Blue Line, which is used by around eight lakh people on an average daily. 

